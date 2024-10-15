Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.2 %

HTLF opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

