NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime
