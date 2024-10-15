Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
CIDM stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $272.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
Further Reading
