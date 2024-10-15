Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

CIDM stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $272.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.05.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

