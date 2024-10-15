Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of ESPR opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $395.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,087,635 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

