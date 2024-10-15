Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $22.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

