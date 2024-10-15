Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$163.38 Average PT from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$163.38.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
RY opened at C$170.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$160.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$170.53.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8820355 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
