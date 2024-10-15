Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.2 %

EW stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.