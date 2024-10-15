Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $510.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.08 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.60 and a 200-day moving average of $468.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 104.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7,821.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,515,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

