HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $22.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.65.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $396.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.06 and its 200 day moving average is $347.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $409.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

