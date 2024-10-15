Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $29.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

