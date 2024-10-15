Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $88.00

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after buying an additional 348,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.80 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

