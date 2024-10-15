Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $123.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 898,398 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after buying an additional 289,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,478,000 after buying an additional 277,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 217,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

