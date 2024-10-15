Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $378.00

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.00.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE MOH opened at $340.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.04 and a 200-day moving average of $335.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 434.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

