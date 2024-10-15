Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 25.97%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

