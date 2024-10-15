WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.420-4.680 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.42-4.68 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WNS stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $72.57.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

