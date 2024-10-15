Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Agree Realty has set its FY24 guidance at $4.11-4.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.110-4.140 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agree Realty Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $77.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
