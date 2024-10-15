Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.15. 66,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 140,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$330.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

