A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.950-4.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.95-4.10 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AOS opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

