Metropolitan Bank (MCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $68,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,767.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,767.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,241 shares of company stock worth $2,060,436. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

