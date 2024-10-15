Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI stock opened at $225.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $230.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.35.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

