Research Analysts Set Expectations for Core Scientific, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Core Scientific in a report issued on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

CORZ has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Core Scientific Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 156,162 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,618.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 in the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

