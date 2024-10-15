Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The trade was a 300.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The trade was a 300.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

