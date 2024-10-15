Banc of California (BANC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

