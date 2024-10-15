ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised ArcelorMittal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $24.51 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

