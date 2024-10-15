Invesco (IVZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.