JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $55.79. 40 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.85% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.