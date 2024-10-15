Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03). 77,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 816,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).

Light Science Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.76.

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

