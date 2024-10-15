Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock Price Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 972,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,000,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Ault Alliance alerts:

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 228.39% and a negative net margin of 99.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ault Alliance Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.