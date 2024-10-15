Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock Price Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 972,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,000,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 228.39% and a negative net margin of 99.01%.
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.
