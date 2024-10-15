Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.45 ($0.46). 30,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 75,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,772.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

