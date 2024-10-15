European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.18. Approximately 219,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 102,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

