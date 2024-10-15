Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 221.58 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.86). 205,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 557,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHLL

Petershill Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.10. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,217.39%.

About Petershill Partners

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.