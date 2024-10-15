First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.60. 3,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

Get First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- alerts:

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6067 per share. This is an increase from First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.