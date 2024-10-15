Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.68. Approximately 48,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.65.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

