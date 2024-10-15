Aquaron Acquisition (NASDAQ:AQUNU) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQUNU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Aquaron Acquisition Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

