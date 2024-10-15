New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.40. 2,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.