Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Trading Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 6,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.
Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.
About Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF
The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.
