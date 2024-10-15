Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Shares Up 13.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) rose 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.75 and last traded at C$28.75. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.40.
Fanuc Stock Up 13.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.30.
About Fanuc
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
