Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT at $20.00

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $239.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

