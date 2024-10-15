Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $104.83

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

Several analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

DSGX stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

