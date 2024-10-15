Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $39.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVH

Evolent Health Price Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,242.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,242.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,210.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Evolent Health by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,111,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.