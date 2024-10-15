Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $19.68

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.68.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
