Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
LITE opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $69.40.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
