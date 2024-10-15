T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $216.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $215.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $253.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $216.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.