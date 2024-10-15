Reviewing Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM) and Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) and Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vallourec has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallourec 8.83% 17.51% 6.78% Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vallourec and Connectm Technology Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallourec $5.53 billion 0.63 $536.72 million $0.40 7.61 Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million 0.12 -$14.94 million $0.00 -441.36

Vallourec has higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vallourec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vallourec and Connectm Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallourec 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vallourec beats Connectm Technology Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallourec

Vallourec S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections. It also provides assistance in lowering tubes, inspecting connections, and supervising assembly; thread tubes inventory management; tube inspection, maintenance, and repair services; on-site services; preparation for drilling operations; well coordination and supply services based on the drilling programs; and integrated solutions for the subsea line pipe market comprising welding, coating, insulation, bending, logistics, project management, and service agreements. In addition, the company offers tubular products for geothermal; carbon capture, utilization, and storage; and hydrogen industries. Further, it provides tubes and hollow bars, as well as circular, square, rectangular, and octagonal sections for the manufacture of cranes, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and hydraulic cylinders; and infrastructure construction, as well as axle tubes and gearbox applications for the automotive industry. Additionally, the company is involved in the iron ore and charcoal production businesses. It serves oil service, engineering, and construction companies; distributors and industrial equipment manufacturers; and energy companies, and carbon capture and storage specialists, as well as geothermal, green hydrogen, and solar developers. Vallourec S.A. was founded in 1895 and is based in Meudon, France.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

