Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Head-To-Head Survey

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 8 0 2.73 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $15.27, indicating a potential upside of 46.57%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 10.00% 20.75% 7.42% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Paranovus Entertainment Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $743.73 million 1.87 $46.89 million $0.35 29.77 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $6.54 million 0.87 -$10.13 million N/A N/A

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Summary

Upwork beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

