Comparing Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) & The Competition

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Connexa Sports Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $8.40 million -$15.64 million -0.01 Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors $2.82 billion $66.22 million 39.74

Connexa Sports Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies. Connexa Sports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Connexa Sports Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors 76 492 739 8 2.52

As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Connexa Sports Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Connexa Sports Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors -83.83% -165.14% -26.25%

Risk & Volatility

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.55, suggesting that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Connexa Sports Technologies peers beat Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

