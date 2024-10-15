Head-To-Head Comparison: Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and Intellia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Intellia Therapeutics 0 4 10 1 2.80

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 55.61%. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $61.77, indicating a potential upside of 216.60%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than Oruka Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Intellia Therapeutics N/A -47.12% -38.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Intellia Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.62 Intellia Therapeutics $45.97 million 40.95 -$481.19 million ($5.36) -3.64

Oruka Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats Oruka Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease. It also focusses on programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B; and research of proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various cancers and autoimmune diseases. In addition, the company offers tools comprising of Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. It has license and collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc. to develop allogeneic universal CAR-T cell therapies, and co-develop and co-commercialize allogeneic universal CAR-T cell products for an immuno-oncology indication; SparingVision SAS to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases; Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of an allogeneic CD19 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; and ONK Therapeutics, Ltd. for the development of engineered NK cell therapies to cure patients with cancer. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

