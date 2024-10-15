Comparing MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDB Capital and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million 222.46 -$6.97 million ($2.53) -2.67 CNFinance $1.11 billion 0.10 $23.26 million $0.31 5.29

This table compares MDB Capital and CNFinance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% CNFinance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CNFinance beats MDB Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

