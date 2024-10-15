Contrasting Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) and Its Competitors

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alaska Power & Telephone to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1049 4695 4562 90 2.36

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Alaska Power & Telephone’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alaska Power & Telephone has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone’s competitors have a beta of -0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone 10.95% N/A N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1.41% 7.60% 1.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million $6.15 million 9.08 Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors $1,261.57 billion $582.54 million 3.59

Alaska Power & Telephone’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone. Alaska Power & Telephone is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alaska Power & Telephone competitors beat Alaska Power & Telephone on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.