ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.36 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.34). Approximately 10,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of ProCook Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,590.00 and a beta of 1.12.

ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

